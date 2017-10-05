By EUOBSERVER

Belgian consumer affairs minister Kris Peeters announced on Wednesday his country is suing Irish carrier Ryanair over more than 2,000 flights the company has cancelled due to roster problems. He said Ryanair refused to inform Belgian customers in French or Dutch and has "shown a lack of professionalism". MEPs also criticised Ryanair. "Ryanair deliberately misled customers concerning their rights as passengers under EU regulations," said far-left Irish MEP Matt Carthy.