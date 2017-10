By EUOBSERVER

Three MEPs who until recently were members of the French anti-EU party Front National have joined the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) group. Florian Philippot, Mireille D'Ornano, and Sophie Montel have formed their own party, leaving the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom group, which is led by FN leader Marine Le Pen. The eurosceptic EFDD is dominated by Nigel Farage's Ukip, and the Italian Five Star Movement.