By EUOBSERVER

The Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), an EU-level political party that contains British and German eurosceptic groups Ukip and AfD, is to lose access to up to €1.5mn in EU funds for 2018 after missing a registration deadline, the Financial Times reports. Eleven parties made the deadline, compared to 16 last time around. The ADDE became insolvent in April and must also repay €172,665 in misspent EU funds.