By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish Constitutional Tribunal decided Thursday to suspend a session planned in the Catalan parliament next Monday (9 October). The session was called to examine the results of last Sunday's independence referendum, and the ruling coalition has said that independence should be declared during it. Earlier on Thursday, Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy called on Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not to take that step, to avoid "the worst harm".