5th Oct 2017

Glyphosate decision postponed to end of year

The EU will not take its final decision about a possible 10-year extension of the weedkiller glyphosate's licence on Thursday as expected. Health experts will only discuss the issue, with a possible vote only at a future meeting. "A decision should be taken by the end of the year when the current authorisation expires," a European Commission spokeswoman said. Countries such as France and Luxembourg have proposed a shorter extension.

Indoor air quality on EU building agenda for first time

MEPs will debate amendments to new EU building regulations next week, intended to improve energy efficiency but which could also see indoor air quality become a mandatory criteria for the first time.

Catalan leader sends mixed message on independence

In a speech on Wednesday evening, Carles Puigdemont gave no concrete indication of his intentions as his plan to declare Catalonia's independence from Spain has met strong opposition in Europe.

  1. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  2. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  3. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  4. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  5. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  6. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  8. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation
  11. UNICEFSocial Protection in the Contexts of Fragility & Forced Displacement
  12. CESIJoin CESI@Noon on October 18 and Debate On: 'European Defence Union: What Next?'

