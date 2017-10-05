Ticker
Glyphosate decision postponed to end of year
By EUOBSERVER
The EU will not take its final decision about a possible 10-year extension of the weedkiller glyphosate's licence on Thursday as expected. Health experts will only discuss the issue, with a possible vote only at a future meeting. "A decision should be taken by the end of the year when the current authorisation expires," a European Commission spokeswoman said. Countries such as France and Luxembourg have proposed a shorter extension.