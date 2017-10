By EUOBSERVER

The EU decided Friday to impose anti-dumping tariffs on hot-rolled steel from Brazil, Iran and Russia. The duties, to be applied from Saturday, will be between €17.6 and €96.5 per tonne. The decision follows a complaint by the European steel association Eurofer over excessively-low prices of steel products from the three countries. The EU has so far taken 48 measures to protect the European market, mainly against Chinese steel.