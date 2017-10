By EUOBSERVER

A report by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research, out on Friday, says mutual sanctions between the EU and Russia have led to export losses of around €30 billion - or a decrease by some 10.7 percent from 2014 to 2016. Cypriot companies saw a 34.5 percent drop, followed by firms from Greece (23.2 percent), Croatia (21 percent) and Germany at 13.4 percent.