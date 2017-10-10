By EUOBSERVER

The EU will fund the installation of free internet hotspots in at least 6000 European localities under the WiFi4EU scheme, the European Council said today. Public sector bodies will be entitled to apply for funding that covers up to 100 percent of costs. "WiFi4EU scheme will make high-quality internet more accessible for many citizens," Estonian minister for entrepreneurship Urve Palo said, adding it could "even trigger a virtuous investment cycle."