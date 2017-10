By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel announced Monday that talks to set up a coalition government will start on 18 October. Her CDU/CSU party will first hold separate meetings with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens. Two days later, the three parties will meet for the first joint discussion. Merkel, who won a fourth mandate on 24 September with a narrow majority, said on Saturday that negotiations will be "difficult".