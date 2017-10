By Caterina Tani

Four Dutch political parties on Monday finally agreed a deal to form a coalition government, some 208 days after the election. The plan agreed by prime minister Mark Rutte's VVD party, the progressive D66 party, the Christian Democrat (CDA) and Christian Union party will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, according to local media. Rutte, who is likely to remain prime minister, told reporters on Monday "I am really happy."