By EUOBSERVER

EU ministers on Tuesday reached agreement on 2018 Baltic Sea fishing quotas. The all-night negotiations had started on Monday. "We had a very tough but ultimately productive meeting," said Estonian minister Siim Kiisler. Catches for central herring are to go up by 20%, but those for Bothnian herring and Western herring go down by some 40%. Western cod figures stayed the same, but eastern cod is to go down 8%.