By EUOBSERVER

Barcelona's mayor, Ada Colau, warned on Monday against a unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalonian regional government, saying it would put "social cohesion" at risk. "Don't take any decision that would dynamite the space for dialogue and mediation," she said in a public address directed both at Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy and Catalonia's regional president Carles Puigdemont. "That's the bravest thing that you can do at this moment."