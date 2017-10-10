Tuesday

10th Oct 2017

Ticker

Nato official: need to innovate faster in cybersecurity

By

Nato's assistant secretary general for emerging security challenges, Sorin Ducaru, said on Tuesday that the military alliance should innovate faster in the field of cybersecurity. "We have a priority in having such capabilities for [the] defensive purpose of the alliance," Ducaru said at the Cybersec conference in Krakow. Since 2016, Nato has recognised cyberspace as one of its 'domain of operations', like air, sea, and land.

Eurogroup closes Schaeuble era

Eurozone finance ministers bade farewell to their longest-serving and most influential colleague, while preparing to also replace its chairman at the end of the year.

Interview

EU 'underestimated' cyber-crime

"Cybercrime is growing much, much faster than I think we anticipated," the EU commissioner for security, Julian King, told EUobserver.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEE-Privacy Regulation – Hands off M2M Communication!
  2. ILGA-EuropeHealth4LGBTI: Reducing Health Inequalities Experienced by LGBTI People
  3. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  5. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  6. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  7. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  8. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  9. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  10. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  12. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy

Latest News

  1. Catalonia has legal grounds and legitimacy to be its own state
  2. Serbia should stop comparing Catalonia to Kosovo
  3. Eurogroup closes Schaeuble era
  4. EU 'underestimated' cyber-crime
  5. Brexit ping-pong as both sides say 'ball in your court'
  6. Spanish constitution needs overhaul to avert Catalonia crisis
  7. Endocrine legislation could be delayed years after veto
  8. Far-right political groups miss EU funding deadline