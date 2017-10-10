By EUOBSERVER

Environmentalist group Pew criticised Tuesday's EU compromise deal on 2018 fishing quotas for the Baltic Sea. "Ministers again set certain fishing limits higher than scientific advice, with no justification provided for this disparity," the group said, repeating its critique from previous years. Presenting the deal, Estonian fisheries minister Siim Kiisler argued the deal is a balance "between the needs of our fishermen and the sustainability of our fish stocks".