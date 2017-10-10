Ticker
Tusk to Catalan leader: 'don't make dialogue impossible'
By EUOBSERVER
European Council president Donald Tusk called on Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont not to declare the region's independence later on Tuesday. "I ask you to respect the constitutional order and not to announce a decision that would make dialogue impossible," he said in a speech at the EU Committee of the Regions. "The force of arguments is always better than the argument of force," he said, calling for dialogue with Madrid.