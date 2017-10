By EUOBSERVER

The EU has invited Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko to a summit next month in what would be his first visit to the EU capital. "Belarus has been invited to participate in the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in the same manner as the other partner countries," a spokesman for EU Council head Donald Tusk told EUobserver. "Who will represent Belarus ... is a matter for Minsk to decide", he said.