By EUOBSERVER

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Tuesday that "Catalonia has won the right to be a independent state" after the 1 October referendum. But he said that he will ask the Catalan parliament to suspend the declaration of independence in order to open a dialogue with the Spanish government, and called on the EU to "initiate the dialogue"."The [Catalan] government has made a gesture of responsibility," he told the parliament.