By EUOBSERVER

The European Union's youth orchestra, created in London ion 1976 by an Italian conductor, is to move to new homes in Rome and Ferrara, Italy, next year due to Brexit, its chief, Vasily Petrenko, said on Wednesday, following an invitation by the Italian culture ministry. He said British musicians might still be able to join after the UK left the bloc in 2019 depending on the outcome of Brexit talks.