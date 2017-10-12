By EUOBSERVER

The Portuguese attorney general's office announced Wednesday that former social democrat prime minister Jose Socrates has been formally charged with three counts of passive corruption while holding political office, 16 counts of money-laundering, nine counts of forging documents and three counts of tax fraud. Socrates was PM from 2005 to 2011. Overall, 19 people and nine firms - in the construction, resort development, consulting and investment sectors - were indicted.