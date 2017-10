By EUOBSERVER

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the current president of the Eurogroup, was appointed on Thursday strategic advisor to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the eurozone bailout fund. He will be paid as an external service provider as soon as he quits his position as Dutch finance minister, and until he leaves his Eurogroup chair in January, the ESM said. A new coalition government is expected to be in place later this month.