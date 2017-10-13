Friday

13th Oct 2017

Ticker

EU states agree on 2030 climate goals, add 'safety net'

By

Environment ministers agreed their position on Friday on a legislative proposal on emissions-reduction targets for each EU country by 2030. They agreed with the targets proposed by the European Commission, but added a "safety reserve for less wealthy member states", a press release said. The reserve would let over-achieving member states help those struggling to reach their reduction target, but only if the common EU target is reached.

Agenda

Brexit on EU summit table This Week

A key showdown on the state of Brexit talks, an ECJ ruling on Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and Macron's proposals for the future of the EU, are all on the agenda this week.

Czech election stalemate on joining euro

Whilst committed to joining the euro in theory, most Czech parties seem to be stonewalling on 'when' in the run-up to the 20-21 October election - and Andrej Babis, favourite to be prime minister, has ruled it out.

Opinion

Batteries are about to 'charge' our economy

By 2025, the European battery sector will be worth €250 billion annually - the decisions we take now will decide where the jobs to serve it are created, says EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

