EU states agree on 2030 climate goals, add 'safety net'
By EUOBSERVER
Environment ministers agreed their position on Friday on a legislative proposal on emissions-reduction targets for each EU country by 2030. They agreed with the targets proposed by the European Commission, but added a "safety reserve for less wealthy member states", a press release said. The reserve would let over-achieving member states help those struggling to reach their reduction target, but only if the common EU target is reached.