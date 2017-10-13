By EUOBSERVER

EU environment ministers on Friday agreed a common position on a legislative proposal aimed at preserving forests and counting the CO2 emissions they absorb. They propose to amend the European Commission's complex proposal to give Finland, an EU member with a large surface area of trees, some "flexibilities". NGOs fear the text will have loopholes, but Estonian environment minister Siim Kiisler said the "main elements" of the plan are preserved.