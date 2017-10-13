Friday

Ministers agree common position on forestry climate rules

By

EU environment ministers on Friday agreed a common position on a legislative proposal aimed at preserving forests and counting the CO2 emissions they absorb. They propose to amend the European Commission's complex proposal to give Finland, an EU member with a large surface area of trees, some "flexibilities". NGOs fear the text will have loopholes, but Estonian environment minister Siim Kiisler said the "main elements" of the plan are preserved.

Agenda

Brexit on EU summit table This Week

A key showdown on the state of Brexit talks, an ECJ ruling on Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych, and Macron's proposals for the future of the EU, are all on the agenda this week.

Czech election stalemate on joining euro

Whilst committed to joining the euro in theory, most Czech parties seem to be stonewalling on 'when' in the run-up to the 20-21 October election - and Andrej Babis, favourite to be prime minister, has ruled it out.

Opinion

Batteries are about to 'charge' our economy

By 2025, the European battery sector will be worth €250 billion annually - the decisions we take now will decide where the jobs to serve it are created, says EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

News in Brief

Stakeholders' Highlights

