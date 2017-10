By EUOBSERVER

Sebastian Kurz is to be Austria's next chancellor after his centre-right OVP party won 57 out of 183 parliament seats on Sunday according to exit polls by state broadcaster ORF. The 31-year old is expected to form a coalition with the nationalist FPO party, which got 51 seats. The centre-left SPO party came third with 49. The European Jewish Congress urged Kurz to shun the FPO, which has Nazi roots.