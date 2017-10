By EUOBSERVER

The victory of SPD's Stephan Weil in Lower Saxony state elections on Sunday stabilises party leader Martin Schulz and shows "the left can still win elections" in Europe, German media reported. The SPD has governed the swing state home to carmaker Volkswagen with the Greens for four years. It won 37.3 percent while Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) took 33.4 percent, according to projections on public broadcaster ARD.