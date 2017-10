By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish government gave Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont until Thursday at 10AM to give "clarity" on whether he has declared the region's independence. "Puigdemont has now an opportunity to rectify, to be clear and come back to legality," Spanish deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said. She added that the dialogue Puigdemont asked in a letter earlier on Monday must take place within the legal framework.