Monday

16th Oct 2017

Ticker

Juncker tells Kurz to form 'pro-European' government

By

European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker called on the likely next Austrian prime minister Sebastian Kurz to form a "stable and pro-European" government in the wake of Sunday's election, at a time of "important decisions about the future of the EU". Asked by journalists, Juncker's spokesman declined to say explicitly whether Juncker rejected any idea of a coalition between Kurz's conservative party and the far-right Freedom Party.

EU gives softer line on Brexit

The UK and EU are heading for a "turning point", as the EU is expected to make a gesture toward British PM May, who will plead in Brussels on Monday evening for movement onto transition and trade talks.

Focus

In Iceland: Europe woos Arctic allies

The EU is requesting a status of observer at the Arctic Council, a regional forum in which Asian countries are already active.

Austrian voters reject liberal pro-EU status quo

Counting continues, but after his victory in Sunday's election, conservative leader Sebastian Kurz is likely to form a coalition with the far-right and could become one of the most vocal critics of EU policies among the bloc's leaders.

