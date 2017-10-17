By EUOBSERVER

Maltese leader Joseph Muscat has told parliament he would invite US investigators from an FBI branch based in Europe to ensure justice was served in the case of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb Monday. But opposition leader Adrian Delia said Muscat should call an independent inquiry because the PM was himself the target of Caruana Galizia's Panama Papers-linked revelations on secret offshore accounts.