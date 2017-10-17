Ticker
No deal yet on Mediterranean alliance for EU agencies
By EUOBSERVER
Greek alternate foreign minister of foreign affairs Georgios Katrougalos told press on Tuesday that his proposal to Mediterranean EU members, to share votes about the relocation of London-based EU agencies, "was generally positively accepted." However, he admitted "we did not have a formal consensus about that yet". Portugal and Italy have refrained from publicly accepting his offer. The relocation vote is scheduled for next month.