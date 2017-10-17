Ticker
EU to keep 'Dieselgate' letter secret
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission has denied a request by EUobserver to publish the letter it sent to Volkswagen about its repairs of diesel cars equipped with cheating software. EU citizens normally have the right to access documents, but the secretary-general of the commission said an exception was made because the letter is "part of ongoing investigations by national consumer protection authorities regarding a possible infringement of EU consumer law".