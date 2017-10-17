Ticker
Spanish Court declares Catalan referendum law void
By EUOBSERVER
Spain's Constitutional Court declared void on Tuesday Catalonia's referendum law, approved by the region's parliament to hold the independence vote. It said the law was against national sovereignty and "the indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation." A Catalan government spokesperson said he was not surprised, adding that his government "is facing an executive power in the state that uses the judicial branch to block the legislative."