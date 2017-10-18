Wednesday

Icelandic journalists protest ban on reporting PM's finances

By

The Reykjavik district commissioner, on Monday, has prohibited Icelandic media outlets reporting on the financial dealings of prime minister Bjarni Benediktsson and his family with the collapsed Glitnir bank in the run-up to Iceland's economic collapse in 2008. The ruling has drawn sharp criticism from the Journalists' Union of Iceland, which says the injunction goes against freedom of expression. It comes on the eve of national elections on 28 October.

Europeans more positive about EU, survey shows

On balance, 55 percent of British respondents said the UK had benefited from EU membership. Among all European respondents, 47 percent said their voice counted in the EU.

Tusk summits to create new-model EU

Tusk has proposed a series of 13 top-level talks to take forward European reform, but his backing for a multi-speed Europe risks deepening divide.

EU rejects UK claim it's slowing Brexit talks

The EU is "not confident, but hopeful" that the UK will achieve sufficient progress for 'stage 2' by December, as Britain's Brexit negotiator blames the slow pace of negotiations on the EU ahead of a crucial summit meeting.

News in Brief

  1. Catalonia will 'not back down'
  2. New toxic incident in EU building ahead of summit
  3. Murdered Malta journalist's family invited to Parliament
  4. EU food safety chief denies keeping studies 'secret'
  5. EU states pledge 24,000 resettlement places so far
  6. US ready for arms sale to update Greece's F-16 fleet
  7. Austria's Green leaders step down following election failure
