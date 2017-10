By EUOBSERVER

A fresh poll in Iceland, published on Monday by Morgunbladid, has confirmed the country's long-standing opposition to EU membership. Most Icelandic citizens do not want their country to join the European Union according to the opinion poll produced by Gallup. Based on the survey's results, 59.8 percent rejected becoming part of the EU, while only 40.2 percent said they would like to see it happen.