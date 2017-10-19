By EUOBSERVER

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Thursday that he would declare independence if the Spanish government suspends Catalonia's autonomy. Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy had given Puigdemont until 10am to "come back to legality" by annulling the declaration that he suspended last week. If Madrid "persists in preventing dialogue," Puigdemont wrote to Rajoy, the Catalan parliament will, "if it considers it opportune, adopt a formal declaration of independence".