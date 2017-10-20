Ticker
Italian regions hold referendums on more autonomy
By EUOBSERVER
Two of Italy's wealthiest regions are holding non-binding referendums on greater autonomy on Sunday, following a trend of other European regions gaining power. Veneto and Lombardy are both led by governors from the populist Northern League party, and want more local control over immigration, education and business. The Italian constitution allows regions to seek more powers, but in dialogue with the central government and with approval from parliament.