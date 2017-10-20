By EUOBSERVER

EU leaders agreed on Thursday (19 October) at their summit in Brussels to launch the beefed-up defence cooperation among EU countries by December. The conclusions of the summit encourage participating member states of so-called Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) to notify the council and high commissioner Federica Mogherini of their intention to join. The aim is, among other things, to pool resources, and launch joint procurements.