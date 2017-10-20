Ticker
EU conducts unannounced inspection of German car firm
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission said in a statement published on Friday afternoon that "as of 16 October 2017, its officials carried out an unannounced inspection at the premises of a car manufacturer in Germany". It said that the commission is concerned "that several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules". The move follows German media reports last summer that said five German carmakers had colluded in a cartel.