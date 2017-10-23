Monday

23rd Oct 2017

Ticker

Young conservatives boot out Erdogan's party

By

The European Young Conservatives (EYC), a group of youth wings of conservative European parties, kicked out the AK party of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan this weekend on human rights abuse grounds. According to Belgian newspaper De Standaard, this happened at the initiative of the Flemish-nationalist party N-VA, which had been lobbying for AK's eviction for over a year. EYC and the European Conservatives and Reformists group have overlapping members.

Catalan MPs weigh up independence declaration

A crucial week is ahead in Catalonia as its leaders decide whether to declare independence - an illegal move according to the Spanish government – or yield to pressure from Madrid.

Italian regions demand autonomy from Rome

The Lombardy and Veneto regions in northern Italy are seeking greater self-determination from the central government following referendum results on Sunday.

Investigation

The mysterious German behind Orban's Russian deals

Klaus Mangold, a German businessman with good connections in Russia, and who provided a jet for Commission vice-president Guenther Oettinger, played a crucial role in Hungary's controversial Paks nuclear deal with Russia, Direkt36's investigation has found.

