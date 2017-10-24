By EUOBSERVER

Spanish government spokesman and education minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo has warned that Madrid is prepared to use force to restore order in Catalonia. "The government has to make sure that the law is obeyed," he told The Times. Prime minister Mariano Rajoy has announced plans to sack the Catalan government, while the Spanish senate is expected to approve the government's plans on Friday and call for fresh regional elections.