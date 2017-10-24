Ticker
Orban declares migrant-free zone in Eastern Europe
By EUOBSERVER
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has declared Central Europe the continent's last "migrant-free zone". Speaking in Budapest on Monday on the 61st anniversary of Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising, Orban said that unity among countries such as Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic could stop globalisation and mass migration. He also reiterated criticism of the European Union's leadership and said that Europe's external borders must be protected.