Ticker
Bettel wants more ministerial meetings on digital
By EUOBSERVER
Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel, who also represents his country in the Telecommunications Council, said that the forum of ministers for telecommunications and digital affairs should meet every three or four months, to show the importance of the digital single market (DSM) project. "We should see each other much more regularly than twice a year," said Bettel on Tuesday. The ministers are discussing how to achieve the DSM by end-2018.