Ticker
Commission mulls 'permanent EU finance minister'
By EUOBSERVER
Before the end of the year, the European Commission will present a report (officially called a 'communication') on "the possible creation of a permanent European Minister of Economy and Finance who is democratically accountable", the commission announced in its work programme on Tuesday. It will also publish a legislative proposal this year to transform the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund into a "European Monetary Fund within EU law".