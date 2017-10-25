Wednesday

25th Oct 2017

Ticker

UK asks Facebook for Russian data on Brexit vote

By

Damian Collins, a British MP who chairs parliament's culture committee, has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking for information on "advertising and pages by Russian-linked accounts in the lead-up to and during" the Brexit referendum in 2016. The 19 October letter, part of a committee probe into fake news, comes after Facebook and Google said Russian state-linked clients paid for services to help sway US elections last year.

Hurdles ahead, as posted worker talks now loom

Negotiations among the EU institutions will start soon, but could be difficult on several issues - like the inclusion of the transport sector or the duration of a posting.

New privacy rules will create jobs, says EU data chief

Giovanni Buttarelli, the European data protection supervisor, says e-privacy reforms open up new job opportunities for small businesses in Europe and asks EU lawmakers to endorse the proposal in a vote on Thursday.

Opinion

Constitutional reform aligns Georgia with Europe

An overhaul of Georgia's 1995 constitution will see a strengthening of the parliament's powers - putting it on a path towards becoming a full member of the European family, says the chairman of the country's parliament.

Focus

EU postpones decision on glyphosate

Member state representatives met on Wednesday to discuss a renewal of the licence of the controversial weedkiller. 'At the conclusion of the meeting, no vote was taken', the commission said.

News in Brief

  1. Catalan leader to skip Spanish senate invitation
  2. MEPs back new border control system
  3. EU states and parliament in budget standoff
  4. UK asks Facebook for Russian data on Brexit vote
  5. Germany opens bribery probe into Russia gas pipeline
  6. Turkey to start trial of European rights activists
  7. British MPs ask Facebook about Russia-linked Brexit activity
  8. Ireland wants OECD to secure taxation of US tech giants

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Centre Maurits CoppietersMedia Landscapes: Is a National Communication Agenda Possible?
  2. URBACTCities United by Love of Good Food
  3. EU2017EEOver 100 European Organisations Address Digital Innovation in Healthcare
  4. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  5. Martens CentreI Say Europe, You Say...? Interview With EU Commission VP Jyrki Katainen
  6. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Jinping Proposes Stronger Global Security Governance at Interpol Assembly
  7. European Friends of ArmeniaEU Engagement Could Contribute to Lasting Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
  8. UNICEFViolence in Myanmar Driving 12,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Into Bangladesh Every Week
  9. European Jewish CongressBulgaria Applauded for Adopting the Working Definition of Antisemitism
  10. EU2017EENorth Korea Leaves Europe No Choice, Says Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser
  11. Mission of China to the EUZhang Ming Appointed New Ambassador of the Mission of China to the EU
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue