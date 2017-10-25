By EUOBSERVER

Damian Collins, a British MP who chairs parliament's culture committee, has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking for information on "advertising and pages by Russian-linked accounts in the lead-up to and during" the Brexit referendum in 2016. The 19 October letter, part of a committee probe into fake news, comes after Facebook and Google said Russian state-linked clients paid for services to help sway US elections last year.