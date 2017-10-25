Wednesday

25th Oct 2017

Ticker

UK asks Facebook for Russian data on Brexit vote

By

Damian Collins, a British MP who chairs parliament's culture committee, has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking for information on "advertising and pages by Russian-linked accounts in the lead-up to and during" the Brexit referendum in 2016. The 19 October letter, part of a committee probe into fake news, comes after Facebook and Google said Russian state-linked clients paid for services to help sway US elections last year.

Opinion

Constitutional reform aligns Georgia with Europe

An overhaul of Georgia's 1995 constitution will see a strengthening of the parliament's powers - putting it on a path towards becoming a full member of the European family, says the chairman of the country's parliament.

Focus

EU postpones decision on glyphosate

Member state representatives met on Wednesday to discuss a renewal of the licence of the controversial weedkiller. 'At the conclusion of the meeting, no vote was taken', the commission said.

Turkey poised for first EU budget cut

"Turkey is going in a direction that is the very opposite of EU standards," Siegfried Muresan, the MEP spearheading the cuts, has said.

Opinion

Fighting for young people's social future

Young people in the gig economy in big cities need 'one-stop shops', as pioneered in Rotterdam, to help them access all their rights - but that requires funding.

News in Brief

  2. Germany opens bribery probe into Russia gas pipeline
  3. Turkey to start trial of European rights activists
  5. Ireland wants OECD to secure taxation of US tech giants
  6. Estonia may hire more people to hit digital agenda deadline
  7. Commission to propose EU 'social security number'
  8. Commission mulls 'permanent EU finance minister'

