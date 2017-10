By EUOBSERVER

The EU Council, representing member states, said Wednesday it "cannot accept" amendments voted earlier by the European Parliament to increase the EU budget next year. MEPs want the EU to increase commitments to €162.6 billion and total payments to €146.7 billion. "This is €1.8 billion in commitments above the ceiling" set by the 2014-2020 budget, the Council said. Member states and MEPs have until 20 November to find an agreement.