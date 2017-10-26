By EUOBSERVER

A British campaigner for sanctions on Russian human rights abusers, Bill Browder, said Thursday that Interpol, the international police agency, had quashed a Russian request to have him extradited. Interpol's refusal was the fifth of its kind, with previous statements complaining that Russia had acted on "political" motives. "Interpol sent warning to all member states that Interpol channels cannot be used by Russia in my case going forward," Browder tweeted.