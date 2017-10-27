By EUOBSERVER

The Spanish senate approved Friday afternoon the application of article 155 of the constitution, which allows the government to suspend Catalonia's autonomy. The vote, by 214 votes against 47 with one abstention, follow the vote in the Catalan parliament of a resolution to declare the region's independence. From Saturday, the government will be allowed to dismiss Catalan leaders, call for new regional elections, and take control of finances and police.