Tusk warns against use of force in Catalonia
By EUOBSERVER
European Council president Donald Tusk warned Friday against the use of force in Catalonia, after the region's parliament declared independence, and Madrid announced it was imposing direct rule from Saturday. Tusk tweeted: "For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force." European Commission officials told journalists it still considers the crisis as a Spanish internal affair.