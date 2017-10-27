Friday

27th Oct 2017

Tusk warns against use of force in Catalonia

European Council president Donald Tusk warned Friday against the use of force in Catalonia, after the region's parliament declared independence, and Madrid announced it was imposing direct rule from Saturday. Tusk tweeted: "For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor. I hope the Spanish government favours force of argument, not argument of force." European Commission officials told journalists it still considers the crisis as a Spanish internal affair.

Catalonia and Nordic Council on agenda This Week

All eyes will be on Barcelona and Madrid as the Spanish government will try to stop Catalan separatists. Meanwhile Nordic countries will meet to discuss regional issues like the future of the Arctic.

Spain and Catalonia reach point of no return

The Spanish government will suspend Catalonia's autonomy, after the region's parliament declared its independence. The EU does not recognise the would-be state and warns against the use of force.

Sedentary pandemic threatens EU health

Children and young people spend too much time playing with smartphones and tablets, eating and drinking unhealthy foods and not moving much, said EU commissioner of health Vytenis Andriukaitis. So what is the EU doing about it?

