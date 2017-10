By EUOBSERVER

The EU Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) went up in October by 0.9 points in the eurozone - to 114.0 - and by 1.1 points in the EU - to 114.2. It is the highest level for the indicator - which expresses confidence of European business sectors and consumers - since January 2001 in the eurozone and since June 2007, just before the start of the financial crisis, in the EU.